NEWS

THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A STOLEN BOAT. THE BOAT IS DESCIBED AS A GREEN ALUMINUM 12 FOOT TRITON BOAT AND WAS TAKEN ON OR ABOUT OCTOBER 13TH FROM AN ADDRESS ON HAMPSHIRE PIKE. THE BOAT WAS STORED ON A GRAY JET SKI TRAILER. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.

