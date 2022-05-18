mcso

THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFFS’ DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A STOLEN TRAILER. THE TRAILER WAS TAKEN SOME TIME BETWEEN MAY 12TH AND MAY 14TH ON THE 700 BLOCK OF THETA PIKE. THE VICTIM ADVISED THE TRAILER HAS AN ADDED WOOD FRAME AOURND THE EDGES AND ITS MISSING ONE FENDER. IT WAS LAST SEEN ON THE PROPERTY ON MAY 12TH AND WHEN THE VICTIM RETURNED ON MAY 14TH IT WAS MISSING. THE TRAILER IS DESCRIBED AS A 5X8 BLACK, SINGLE AXLE TRAILER. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AT 931-388-5151.

Recommended for you