NEWS

THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN IDENTIFYING A SUBJECT WATNTED FOR QUESTIONING IN AN ONGOING INVESTIGATION. ON MONDAY, THE WHITE MALE WAS SEEN ENTERING THE DOLLAR GENERAL STORE ON FOUNTAIN HEIGHTS ROAD AROUND 10:13 AM AND WAS WEARING A GREY UNDER ARMOUR SWEATSHIRT. A PICTURE OF THE MALE CAN BE SEEN ON THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT FACEBOOK PAGE.

