NEWS

THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT HAS BEEN WORKING OVER THE LAST FEW MONTHS KEEPING LOCAL BUSINESSES HONEST WITH UNDERAGE SALES. WITH NEARLY 20 BUSINESSES TARGETED IN MAURY COUNTY SIX BUSINESSEES WERE CAUGHTON MULTIPLE DAYS SELLING VAPING DEVICES AND OR ALCOHOL TO MINOR WITHIN THE COMMUNITY. 25 PLUS CHARGES FROM THIS OPERATION HAVE BEEN FILED AND ARRESTS HAVE STARTED AS THEY TO ROUND UP THOSE INDIVIDUALS REPORSIBLE.

