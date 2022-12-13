NEWS

A MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY HAS DIED FOLLOWING A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON MONDAY AFTERNOON. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE AT THE INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 43 AND WILLIAMSPORT PIKE AROUND 4 PM. RESERVED DEPUTY BRAD MILLER’S VEHICLE WAS HIT WHILE HE WAS WORKING TRAFFIC DETAIL IN A MOVING WORK ZONE. THE PATROL VEHICLE WAS REAR ENDED BY A CHEVY TAHOE. THE DRIVER OF THE TAHOE WAS NOT INJURED. MILLER DIED FROM INJURIES HE SUSTAINED DURING THE CRASH. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL IS INVESTIGATING THE ACCIDENT.

