A MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY HAS DIED FOLLOWING A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON MONDAY AFTERNOON. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE AT THE INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 43 AND WILLIAMSPORT PIKE AROUND 4 PM. RESERVED DEPUTY BRAD MILLER’S VEHICLE WAS HIT WHILE HE WAS WORKING TRAFFIC DETAIL IN A MOVING WORK ZONE. THE PATROL VEHICLE WAS REAR ENDED BY A CHEVY TAHOE. THE DRIVER OF THE TAHOE WAS NOT INJURED. MILLER DIED FROM INJURIES HE SUSTAINED DURING THE CRASH. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL IS INVESTIGATING THE ACCIDENT.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Giles, Lawrence and Wayne. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
