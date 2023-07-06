NEWS

THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE IS ALERTING CITIZENS ONCE AGAIN OF A PHONE SCAM THAT SOME MAURY COUNTY CITIZENS ARE FALLING VICTIM TO. PLEASE BE AWARE OF THESE SCAMS TO NOT FALL VICTIM AND ALSO PLEASE TALK WITH YOUR ELDERLY LOVED ONES SO THAT THEY AREN’T AFFECTED AS WELL. THESE SCAMS ARE COMING VIA PHONE AND TEXT MESSAGES AND WILL CONVINCE THE CALLER TO PUT MONEY ON A GIFT CARD IN ORDER TO HELP SOMEONE THEY MAY KNOW. LATELY THEY’VE NOTICED CALLS BEING GENERATED CLAIMING TO BE SPECIFIC EMPLOYEES WITH THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE.

