THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE IS ALERTING CITIZENS ONCE AGAIN OF A PHONE SCAM THAT SOME MAURY COUNTY CITIZENS ARE FALLING VICTIM TO. PLEASE BE AWARE OF THESE SCAMS TO NOT FALL VICTIM AND ALSO PLEASE TALK WITH YOUR ELDERLY LOVED ONES SO THAT THEY AREN’T AFFECTED AS WELL. THESE SCAMS ARE COMING VIA PHONE AND TEXT MESSAGES AND WILL CONVINCE THE CALLER TO PUT MONEY ON A GIFT CARD IN ORDER TO HELP SOMEONE THEY MAY KNOW. LATELY THEY’VE NOTICED CALLS BEING GENERATED CLAIMING TO BE SPECIFIC EMPLOYEES WITH THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE.
Latest News
- Wayne County Residents Reminded of No Disposal Fee at Solid Waste Facility
- Junior Ranger Camp Coming Soon to David Crockett State Park
- TWRA Reports No Fatal Boating Related Incidents Over Holiday
- Lawrence County Commission to Hold Budget and Agenda Meetings
- Lawrence County Commission's Workplace Safety Committee to Meet
- John Ray Simpkins
- Maury County Sheriff's Office Alerting Residents of Scams
- American Job Center Hiring Event
Currently in Lawrenceburg
72°
Clear
85° / 71°
12 AM
72°
1 AM
70°
2 AM
69°
3 AM
68°
4 AM
68°
Most Popular
Articles
- Applications Now Being Accepted for Statewide SRO Grant Program
- 3-Year-Old Airlifted Following Accidental Discharge of Small Caliber Pistol
- Maury County Sheriff's Office Alerting Residents of Scams
- THP Checkpoint Saturday
- Lawrence County Fire Rescue Units Respond to Structure Fire on Fourth
- TN Department of Education Announces Grant Fund Winners
- THP Checkpoints on the 4th of July
- Search Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County
- Lawrence County Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure
- Russellville Police Department Seeking Public's Help in Locating Missing Person
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.