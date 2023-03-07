THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE IS ALERTING CITIZENS ONCE AGAIN OF A PHONE SCAM THAT SOME MAURY COUNTY CITIZENS ARE FALLING VICTIM TO. PLEASE BE AWARE OF THESE SCAMS TO NOT FALL VICTIM AND ALSO PLEASE TALK WITH YOUR ELDERLY LOVED ONES SO THAT THEY AREN’T AFFECTED AS WELL. THESE SCAMS ARE COMING VIA PHONE AND TEXT MESSAGES THAT YOU HAVE MISSED JURY DUTY OR THAT ONE OF YOUR LOVED ONES HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND NEEDS BAIL MONDAY. PLEASE DO NOT MEET ANYONE TO GIVE THEM MONEY OR GIFT CARDS AND WE ARE NOT SENDING OUT COURIERS TO PICK UP BAIL MONEY.
Latest News
- Lawrence County Historical Society to Meet
- In Custody Death Investigation Underway
- Wanted Person Arrested After Entering Home in Lawrence County
- Investigation Underway in Florence of In Custody Death Following Medical Event
- UT Southern Welcomes Apollo5
- Maury County Sheriff's Office Alerts Citizens of Scams
- Gerald Wayne Murphy Sr.
- Sacred Heart Lenten Fish Fry - 3/31
Currently in Lawrenceburg
51°
Mostly Cloudy
68° / 51°
12 AM
50°
1 AM
49°
2 AM
48°
3 AM
45°
4 AM
45°
Most Popular
Articles
- Wind damage cleanup underway across area
- Lincoln County arrests made in TN and AL thefts
- Limestone County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help in Locating Suspect
- Leoma Man Arrested for Public Intox
- Updated List of Delinquent Taxpayers in Lawrence County
- Straight Line Wind Damage in Lawrence County
- Maury County Sheriff's Office Alerts Citizens of Scams
- Part of Weakley Creek Road remains closed
- Wanted Person Arrested After Entering Home in Lawrence County
- Dustin Randal Pettus
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.