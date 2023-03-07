NEWS

THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE IS ALERTING CITIZENS ONCE AGAIN OF A PHONE SCAM THAT SOME MAURY COUNTY CITIZENS ARE FALLING VICTIM TO. PLEASE BE AWARE OF THESE SCAMS TO NOT FALL VICTIM AND ALSO PLEASE TALK WITH YOUR ELDERLY LOVED ONES SO THAT THEY AREN’T AFFECTED AS WELL. THESE SCAMS ARE COMING VIA PHONE AND TEXT MESSAGES THAT YOU HAVE MISSED JURY DUTY OR THAT ONE OF YOUR LOVED ONES HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND NEEDS BAIL MONDAY. PLEASE DO NOT MEET ANYONE TO GIVE THEM MONEY OR GIFT CARDS AND WE ARE NOT SENDING OUT COURIERS TO PICK UP BAIL MONEY.

Recommended for you