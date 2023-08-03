NEWS

THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A STOLEN SKID STEER. THE EQUIPMENT IS DESCRIBED ASA 2023 KUBOTA SKID STEER WITH SERIAL NUMBER 10478. IT WAS TAKEN SOMETIME BETWEEN JULY 21ST AND THE 27TH FROM AN ADDRESS ON PULLEN MILL ROAD. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.

Recommended for you