NEWS

THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATED A WANTED PERSON. KENNETH VAUGHN SIMS IS A WHITE MALE SIX FOOT 2 INCHES TALL AND WEIGHS 250 POUNDS WITH GREY HAIR AND BLUE EYES. HE WANTED BY MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AND THE MARSHALL COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IN CONNECTION WITH MULTIPLE AGGRAVATED ASSAULTS WITH A DEADLY WEAPON AND KIDNAPPING. HE WAS LAST SEEN DRIVING A STOLEN, CHAMPAGNE COLORED 2017 FORD F150 DISPLAYING A TAG OF 712 BDTH. SIMS IS KNOW TO BE ARMED WITH A HANDUGN WHICH HAS BEEN USED IN THE COMMISSION OF THESE CRIMES.  ANYONE WITH INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT LAW ENFORCEMENT.

