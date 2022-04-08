copley

A MAURY COUNTY WOMAN PLED GUILTY ON THURSDAY TO HER ROLE IN CHILD SEX RING. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, 54-YEAR-OLD CONNIE COPLEY COLUMBIA ENTERED A PLEA OF GUILTY TO AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR AND AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE IN MAURY COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT. SHE WAS SENTENCED TO SERVE 10 YEARS, AT. A MINIMUM OF 85%, IN THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS. CO-DEFENDANTS CLINTON GRANSDEN, MICHELLE KLEN, JESSE SMITH, ANGEL MORALES, JULIE JOHNSON, AND CHRISTOPHER SAYRE ALL HAVE CASE PENDING IN FEDERAL COURT THE SEVEN WERE ARRESTED BY THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, WORKING WITH THE FBI AND DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY, BACK IN EARLY 2020 AFTER DISTURBING IMAGES OF CHILD SEX ACTS SHOWED UP ON SOCIAL MEDIA SITES AND ON CELL PHONE VIDEOS.

