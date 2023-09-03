NEWS

Maury Regional Health Care Foundation’s annual giving campaign will kick off October 2 and run through the remainder of the month.  The campaign is the foundation’s largest fundraising initiative, allowing them to support hospital employees, as well as the community.  It allows them to care for the less fortunate, at-risk individuals and the under-served.  This year’s goal is $200,000.  All donors will receive a token of appreciation and be entered into weekly prize drawings.     

