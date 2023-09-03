Maury Regional Health Care Foundation’s annual giving campaign will kick off October 2 and run through the remainder of the month. The campaign is the foundation’s largest fundraising initiative, allowing them to support hospital employees, as well as the community. It allows them to care for the less fortunate, at-risk individuals and the under-served. This year’s goal is $200,000. All donors will receive a token of appreciation and be entered into weekly prize drawings.
Latest News
- Ethridge Fire Adds New Boat to Fleet
- Deadline Approaching for Fairest of the Fair
- Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen Scheduled to Meet
- Lawrence County Ranks 30 in Best Counties to Raise a Family In
- Frank ‘Alan’ Greenwald
- Maury Regional 2024 Caring Campaign kick-off is October 2
- Overview of General Assembly Special Session
- Gas Purchases Will Benefit Child Advocacy Center
Currently in Lawrenceburg
86°
Partly Cloudy
86° / 68°
2 PM
87°
3 PM
85°
4 PM
86°
5 PM
84°
6 PM
84°
Most Popular
Articles
- Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Lawrence County
- Florence Police Department Seeks Information
- Marshall County Man Arrested following TBI Investigation
- Search Warrant Results in Drug Arrests in Lawrence County
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help
- New Information Regarding Hit and Run
- Former Columbia firefighter indicted for carrying weapon during May active shooter hoax
- Maury County Jury Returns Indictments for Aggravated Child Neglect
- Dr. Benefield Critically Injured In Traffic Accident
- Traffic Stop Results in Drug Seizure
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.