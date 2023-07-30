NEWS

MAURY REGIONAL HEALTH NETWORK HAS BEEN AWARDED 2.4 MILLION DOLLARS IN THE SECOND ROUND OF GRANT AWARDS FROM THE TENNESSEE HEALTHCARE RESILIENCY PROGRAM WHICH IS DEDCIATED TO EXPAND TENNESSEE’S CAPACITY TO PROVIDE QUALITY HEALTHCARE SERVICES. THE FUNDS AWARDED TO MAURY REGIONAL HEALTH NETWORK WILL BE USED TO HELP EXPAND THE REACH OF SERVICES IN LAWRENCBURG AND IS PART OF THE 119 MILLION DOLLARS GRANTED TO 41 ELIGIBLE APPICANTS.

