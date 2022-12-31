NEWS

THE MAURY REGIONAL HEALTH CARE FOUNDATION HAS RECEIVED A $7,500 GRANT FROM THE WOMEN'S FUND OF THE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE. THE GRANT IS DESIGNATED TO THE WOMEN’S CENTER FUND, WHICH ASSISTS IN PROVIDING FREE MAMMOGRAMS, CAMISOLES, WIGS, LYMPHEDEMA GARMENTS AND MORE TO THOSE WHO QUALIFY. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE THIS IS THE 12th CONSECUTIVE YEAR THAT THE FOUNDATION HAS RECEIVED THE FUNDS.

