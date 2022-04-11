THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF CRITICAL-CARE NURSES (AACN) RECENTLY CONFERRED A GOLD-LEVEL BEACON AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE ON THE MAURY REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER (MRMC) CRITICAL CARE UNIT. MAURY REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER IS THE ONLY ADULT CRITICAL CARE IN TENNESSEE TO ACHIEVE GOLD STATUS. THE BEACON AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE RECOGNIZES UNIT CAREGIVERS WHO SUCCESSFULLY IMPROVE PATIENT OUTCOMES AND ALIGN PRACTICES WITH AACN’S SIX HEALTHY WORK ENVIRONMENT STANDARDS. UNITS THAT ACHIEVE THIS THREE-YEAR, THREE-LEVEL AWARD WITH GOLD, SILVER OR BRONZE DESIGNATIONS MEET NATIONAL CRITERIA CONSISTENT WITH THE ANCC MAGNET RECOGNITION PROGRAM®, THE MALCOLM BALDRIGE NATIONAL QUALITY AWARD AND THE NATIONAL QUALITY HEALTHCARE AWARD.
Maury Regional Medical Center Critical Care Unit Awarded Gold Level Beacon Award for Excellence
