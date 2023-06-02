May 9, 2023, Lawrence County Republican Women’s Meeting
The 3rd meeting of the Lawrence County Republican Women’s Club took place May 9th, 2023, at Brass Lantern in Lawrenceburg. Devotion, prayer, and The Pledge of Allegiance followed.
Sherri Leiter, President of Lawrence County Right to Life was guest speaker. Ms. Leiter has been county leader since November of 2014. She spoke of the joy of seeing Roe v Wade overturned, but that the Legislature has been trying to clarify it since then. Ms. Leiter foresees that every year something will be brought up against it, and the fight is nowhere near over. Tennessee is considering changing the January Celebration of Life to June. She discussed the March oratory contest for 9-12 graders, and the April scholarship contest for seniors. The fair booth in September is a big thing and they are looking for volunteers to man it. The biggest thing they do is the Baby Bottle Drive. They are looking forward to a billboard coming out in Summertown. RTL has meetings every other month on the 2nd Tuesday. Some discussion was made about being bi-partisan – if you are pro-life, you are welcome.
Secretarial and Treasurer’s reports were given and approved.
Moving on to business, President Taylor gave highlights of the Republican Party Presidents of all our area having a meeting in Savannah. She reported on discussion of “red flag laws” and school vouchers.
Ms. Taylor found that the best information on how to reach our representatives was to download the Tennessee General Assembly app on our phones.
Our next meeting will be held at Strikers in Lawrenceburg on June 13th at 6PM. The suggestion was made to arrive at 5:30 to order early. The meeting was adjourned following a prayer.
