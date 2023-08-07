NEWS

FLORENCE CITY MAYOR ANDREW BETTERTON HAS ANNOUNCED THAT THE 2023 STATE OF THE CITY PROGRAM WILL BE HELD ON THURSDAY AUGUST 24TH AT THE FLORENCE-LAUDERDALE COLISEUM. THE PROGRAM THIS YEAR WILL EMPLASIZE THE MANY EXCITING DEVELOPMENTS IN THE FLORENCE PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT AND WILL OFFER ADDITIONAL INFORMATON ON THE CURRENT STATE OF THE CITY OF FLORENCE. A LEMONADE CONTEST WILL ALSO COINCIDE BETWEEN THE CITY OF FLORENCE DEPARTMENTS TO BE JUDGED BY THE PUBLIC. DOORS WILL OPEN AT 5:15 AND THE PROGRAM WILL BEGIN AT 6. THERE IS NO CHARGE TO ATTEND AND REPRESENTATIVES WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM EACH FLORENCE CITY DEPARTMENT FOR QUESTIONS BEFORE AND AFTER THE PROGRAM.   

