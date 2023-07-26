NEWS

MCFARLAND PARK BEACH IN FLORENCE IS BACK OPEN AFTER A TUGBOAT SANK IN THE TENNESSEE REIVER ON JULY 16TH. THE BEACH AREA WAS CLOSED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND LOCAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AUTHORITIES ADVISE THE ENVIRONMENT REPORT FOR THE AREA IS NOW CLEAR THE U.S. COAST GUARD ISSUED A RELEASE LAST WEEK STATING THE MAXIMUM POTENTIAL FOR SPILL AT THE PORT OF FLORENCE WAS 2,500 GALLONS AND THAT RMB MARINE SERVICES HAS BEEN WORKING WITH E3 SOLUTIONS ON THE OIL SPILL REMOVAL.

