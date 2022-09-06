CITY OF FLORENCE

FLORENCE CITY OFFICIALS HAVE ANNOUNCED THAT THE PEIR AT MCFARLAND PARK WILL BE CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICED. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS THE ANNOUNCEMENT WAS MADE FRIDAY BY FLORENCE CITY MAYOR ANDY BETTERTON, WHO ADVISED THE CLOSURE WAS MADE OUT OF CARE AND CONCERN FOR THE SAFETY AND WELL BEING OF THOSE WHO UTILIZE THE PEIR. HE DID NOT SPEAK ON WHY THE CLOSURE WAS MADE AND WHAT REPAIRS ARE NEEDED.

