NEWS

MAURY COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO A FULLY INVOLVED HOUSE FIRE ON GRAHAM ROAD ON SATURDAY. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL RESPONDED AROUND 5:11 PM AND UPON ARRIVAL FOUND THE FIRE THROUGHOUT THE PROPERTY AND BEGAN DEFENSIVE OPERATIONS. ALL OCCUPANTS WERE ABLE TO SAFELY EVACUATE THE HOME. MEMBERS REMAINED ON SCENE FOR MORE THAN 3 HOURS IN THE RAIN EXTINGUISHING AND OVERHAULING THE STRUCTURE.

Recommended for you