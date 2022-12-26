NEWS

LAST WEEK CONGRESS PASSED LEGISLATION WHICH WILL END THE MEDICAID CONTINUOUS ENROLLMENT REQUIREMENT RELATED TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON APRIL 1, 2023. AT THAT TIME TENNCARE WILL BE REQUIRED TO REVERIFY THE ELIGIBILITY STATUS OF EVERYONE RECEIVING TENNCARE OR COVERKIDS BENEFITS. ONE OF TENNCARE’S TOP PRIORITIES DURING THIS PROCESS IS TO MAKE SURE ALL ELIGIBLE MEMBERS DO NOT RISK A GAP IN HEALTH CARE COVERAGE. PER FEDERAL REQUIREMENTS, THE ENDING OF THE CONTINUOUS ENROLLMENT REQUIREMENT WILL REPRESENT THE FIRST TIME IN THREE YEARS THAT MEDICAID AND CHIP MEMBERS WILL GO THROUGH THE RENEWAL PROCESS, AND IT WILL BE ONE OF THE MOST SUBSTANTIAL HEALTH COVERAGE PROCESSES AROUND THE COUNTRY. FOR TENNESSEE, THE LEGISLATION MEANS THAT MORE THAN 1.7 MILLION TENNESSEANS WILL BE IMPACTED BY THIS PROCESS. IT IS IMPERATIVE THAT TENNCARE AND COVERKIDS MEMBERS UPDATE THEIR CONTACT INFORMATION WITH TENNCARE AND RESPOND TO ALL TENNCARE COMMUNICATION.

Recommended for you