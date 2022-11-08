LAWRENCE COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WILL HOST A MEDICARE ENROLLMENT EVENT ON THURSDAY FROM 9 TO 5 AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SENIOR CENTER LOCATED AT 220 CENTENNIAL BOULEVARD IN LAWRENCEBURG. FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT CALL 931-379-2927.
