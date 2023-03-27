MEMBERS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE WERE BUSY SUNDAY MORNING FIGHTING A STRUCTURE FIRE IN SUMMERTOWN. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE PROPERTY ON NASH ROAD WHERE IT WAS REPORTED TO BE FULLY INVOLVED. MEMBERS OF HENRYVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT ARRIVED QUICKLY TO FIND THE HOUSE A TOTAL LOSS. MEMBERS OF THE ETHRIDGE AND SUMMERTOWN FIRE DEPARTMENTS ALSO RESPONDED WITH TANKERS. NO ONE HOME AT THE TIME AND NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.
Members of Lawrence County Fire and Rescue Respond to Structure Fire in Summertown
