SOME AREA OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY FOR THE MEMORIAL DAY HOLIDAY. CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED ON WITH MONDAY'S RESIDENTIAL GARBAGE CART PICK UP TO BE RESCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY. CITY OF LORETTO OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED WITH MONDAY’S RESIDENTAL GARBAGE PICKUP ON WEDNESDAY AND THE CITY OF FLORENCE MUNICIPAL OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY WITH NO CHANGE IN RESIDENTIAL GARBAGE AND RECYCLING COLLECTION. LAWRENCE COUNTY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED ALONG WITH THE SOLID WASTE TRANSFER STATION AND THE LAWRENCE COUNTY AND LORETTO LIBRARIES. LAWRENCEBURG UTILITY SYSTEMS AND PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM WILL ALSO BE CLOSED MONDAY IN OBSERVANCE OF THE MEMORIAL DAY HOLIDAY.
Latest News
- Wayne County Sheriff's Office Seeking Publics Help
- Subject Arrested After Stealing Vehicle That Stalls Out in Florence
- Brandi Williams Appointed Director of Accounts and Budgets and Purchasing Agent of Lawrence County
- Animal Resource Center Advisory Board Meeting
- Public Hearing Regarding Amending Zoning Ordinance Set for June 22nd
- TDOT Awards Cities Grant Funds Through Traffic Signal Modernization
- TBI Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Wayne County
- Memorial Day Closures
Currently in Lawrenceburg
72°
76° / 62°
8 PM
69°
9 PM
67°
10 PM
65°
11 PM
62°
12 AM
60°
Most Popular
Articles
- Home invasion under investigation in Lawrence County
- Pedestrian Arrested Following MVA in Lawrence County
- Update in Home Invasion Investigation in Lawrence County
- USPS Holding Job Fair Friday at Various Locations
- Memorial Day holiday travel weekend ahead
- LCSO Investigate Suspicious Vehicle and Drug Paraphernalia Found on Property
- Fatal Accident in Maury County
- Motor Vehicle Accident Thursday Night between Summertown and Mt. Pleasant
- One Dead Following Large Altercation in Columbia
- Lawrence County commission meets May 23
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.