THE OFFICIAL START TO THE SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON IS AHEAD AND THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL IS MAKING PLANS TO MONITOR HOLIDAY TRAFFIC. FRIDAY WILL MARK THE START OF THE MEMORIAL DAY HOLIDAY TRAVEL PERIOD. THE THP WILL HOLD ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS IN GILES AND MARSHALL COUNTIES ON FRIDAY, MAY 26. A CHECKPOINT WILL BE HELD IN GILES COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 31 AT THE 3.6 MILE MARKER. ANOTHER CHECKPOINT IS PLANNED IN MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50. THP HOLDS CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE TO ENFORCE THE STATE’S DRIVING LAWS AND PROTECT TRAVELERS.
