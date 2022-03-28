Assistant EMS Director Michelle Ayers has been named Director of the agency effective with the March 31 retirement of Larry Glass.
Ayers has worked for Lawrence County Emergency Medical Services a total of 20 years, more than nine of those as Assistant Director. Her promotion was announced late last week by County Executive T.R. Williams.
“Michelle’s credentials, her experience with our EMS, and recommendations from Larry Glass and other area EMS Directors convinced me she is the right person for the job,” Williams said.
“Throughout my career as a manager and a business owner, it was always my practice to hire from within when there was a qualified candidate. This is a promotion that Michelle clearly deserves.”
Ayers has been in the emergency medical field for 30 years and is a licensed Critical Care Paramedic. She is nearing completion of the County Administrator Certification program through the University of Tennessee, with specific training in EMS management.
She has worked closely with Glass in all administrative capacities. “It was my desire to groom her as my replacement,” Glass said. “She has helped me with everything, and is well qualified. I feel very confident in her abilities and T.R.’s appointment.”
Glass is retiring after 43 years with Lawrence County EMS and more than 20 as its Director. In February he received the Tennessee Ambulance Service Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
“I have very big shoes to fill,” Ayers said. “I thank Larry Glass for his patience and guidance, and for sharing his knowledge with me as his Assistant Director. I appreciate the confidence of those who have supported my appointment as Director. It is an honor.
“I look forward to facing new challenges and growing our service to meet the needs of Lawrence County. With our team of EMS providers, who are second to none, we will continue building upon the foundation that Director Glass has laid out for us.”
