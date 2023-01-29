State Trooper THP Highway Patrol

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL IS MAKING PLANS FOR ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS DURING THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY. CHECKPOINTS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED FOR FEBRUARY 10 IN WAYNE COUNTY; FEBRUARY 12 IN LAWRENCE AND WAYNE COUNTIES; FEBRUARY 17 IN LAWRENCE, LEWIS AND LINCOLN COUNTIES; AND FEBRUARY 24 IN MARSHALL AND MAURY COUNTIES. THE THP HOLDS CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE TO ENFORCE THE STATE’S DRIVING LAWS AND PROTECT TRAVELERS.

Recommended for you