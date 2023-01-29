THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL IS MAKING PLANS FOR ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS DURING THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY. CHECKPOINTS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED FOR FEBRUARY 10 IN WAYNE COUNTY; FEBRUARY 12 IN LAWRENCE AND WAYNE COUNTIES; FEBRUARY 17 IN LAWRENCE, LEWIS AND LINCOLN COUNTIES; AND FEBRUARY 24 IN MARSHALL AND MAURY COUNTIES. THE THP HOLDS CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE TO ENFORCE THE STATE’S DRIVING LAWS AND PROTECT TRAVELERS.
