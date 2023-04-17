NEWS

THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB HAS ANNOUNCED THAT KAMERON MARLOWE WILL PERFORM AT THE 2023 MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR.  THIS YEAR’S CONCERT WILL BE ON FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 29 AT 7:00 PM.  THE MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR WILL BE HELD AT ROTARY PARK SEPTEMBER 21ST THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30TH.  FOR MORE INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE FAIR’S WEBSITE AT MTDFAIR.ORG.

