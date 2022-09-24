LPD

THE MIDDLE TN DISTRICT FAIR IS HERE AND THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT WOULD LIKE TO REMIND FAIRGOERS OF THE FOLLOWING "NO PARKING" AREAS AND TRAFFIC ROUTES THAT WILL BE IN PLACE TO ENSURE PEDESTRIAN SAFETY AROUND THE FAIRGROUNDS DURING FAIR HOURS. MAHR AVE WILL BE CLOSED TO NORTHBOUND TRAFFIC AT JACKSON STREET AND TO SOUTHBOUND TRAFFIC AT MORROW STREET TO ALLOW TRAFFIC TO CONSTANTLY MOVE ALONG THE FAIRGROUND PERIMETER. NO CURBSIDE PARKING WILL BE ALLOWED ALONG THE FOLLOWING STREETS: *HICKS STREET AND REMKE AVE FROM NORTH MILITARY AVE TO HANNAH DRIVE (BOTH SIDES) *NORTH SIDE OF JACKSON STREET BETWEEN NORTH MILITARY AVE AND MAHR AVE *NORTH MILITARY AVE FROM GUARD DRIVE TO WEAKLY CREEK RD (BOTH SIDES).

