NEWS

THE MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR WILL OPEN THE GATES AT 5:00PM FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 23RD TO START THEIR 9 DAY FAIR EVENT! SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 25TH IS VETERANS DAY AT THE MTDF. ACTIVE MILITARY AND VETERANS ARE ADMITTED FOR ONLY $2.00 WHICH IS $5.00 OFF THE REGULAR ADULT ADMISSION. PLEASE LET THE TICKET SELLERS KNOW THAT YOU ARE A VETERAN WHEN PURCHASING YOUR FAIR ADMISSION TICKETS. THE MTDF WOULD LIKE TO THANK ALL OF YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO MTDF.ORG

