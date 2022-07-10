MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES
July 7 - 13, 2022
DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65 & SR 245
The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit
ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for
grading work. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.
DAVIDSON/RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24
The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to
Murfreesboro (Phase 2)
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will a be single left lane closures EB and WB for installation of ITS
equipment. Two lanes will remain open at all times.
7/12 – 7/13, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be left lane closures WB and right lane closures EB for
setting overhead gantry at MM 65. A Rolling Road Block of 15 minute duration will take place in the
Eastbound direction at MM 65.
The expansion of the Intelligent Transportation System from Bell Road to Waldron Road. (I-24
Motion Project)
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a right lane closure WB for guardrail installation and pole
staging operations. Three lanes will remain open at all time.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65
The random on-call signing on various Intersate and State Routes
Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating double left lane and right lane closure on I-65 NB
for the installation of overhead extruded panel signs at mile marker 73 – 74.6
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24
The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit
ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 - LM 24.30)
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities. There will
also be temporary lane closures on Bell Road to set strain poles.
TDOT Region 3 • 6601 Centennial Boulevard • Nashville, Tennessee 37243
Tel: 615-741-7446 • Cell: 615-961-6717 • Email: Rebekah.Hammonds@tn.gov
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40
The random on-call attenuator repair on various Interstates and State Routes
Nightly, 10 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be a closure of the right, interior lane of I-40 WB at the I-40/I-
24 split for attenuator repairs.
MARSAHLL COUNTY, I-65
The resurfacing on I-65 from North of US 31A (SR 11) (LM 0.38) to the Maury County line MM 22-35
Nightly., 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be night time lane closures both NB and SB for paving
operations. One lane to remain open at all times.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24
The resurfacing on I-24 from MM 0.0 at the TN/KY state line to MM 5.0. Including concrete ramp
repairs at the Exit 1, Trenton Road both east and west bound ramps.
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime lane closures both EB and WB for milling and
paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24
The resurfacing on I-24 from near Baker Road to east of Medical Center Pkwy. MM 70 - 80
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for milling operations.
Three lanes will remain open at all times.
SMITH COUNTY I-40
The resurfacing on I-40 from the Smith County to the Gordonsville exit
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5a.m., There will be alternating lane closure on I-40 EB and WB from Smith
County Line to Gordonsville for the resurfacing of I-40
The retracing of pavment markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state
routes in Region 3.
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both
the WB and EB direction of I-40 in Smith County (mm 250 – 258)
The retracing of pavment markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state
routes in Region 3.
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be mobile long line striping on the ramps and at the rest area at
MM 267.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840,
The resurfacing on I-840 from near MM 8 to east of Liepers Creek Rd overpass. Including removal of
pavement at bridge ends and expansion joint repair. MM 18.6 – 29.1
Daily, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-840 in both directions for milling
and paving operations. One lane will remain open in each direction.
WILSON COUNTY I-40
The resurfacing on I-40 from South Hartman to the Smith County Line
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closure on I-40 EB and WB from South
Hartman to Smith County Line for the resurfacing of I-40
WILSON COUNTY I-840
The retracing of pavment markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state
routes in Region 3.
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both
the EB and WB directions on I-840 in Wilson County. (mm 66-77)
CHEATHAM COUNTY SR 455
Grade, Drain, Pave of SR 455 + Levee Construction (By Others)
Continuous, Continuous full road closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert,
stream relocation and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park
entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 1
The repair of the bridge on U.S. 70S (S.R. 1, Harding Pike) over Sugartree Creek (L.M. 12.95)
Continuous, There will be a continuous right lane closure on SR 1 WB for bridge repair through
June 30th.
Full and partial depth repair of Portland Cement Concrete pavement and sidewalk on US 41 (US 70S,
SR 1 Murfreesboro Rd.) from near Fesslers Lane (LM 20) to near Foster Ave.
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Murfreesboro Rd. from Fesslers
Ln. to Foster Ave. for striping activities.
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65
Resurfacing on US 431 from Gifford palce to the Robertson County Line
Daily, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be multiple, alternating lane closures for milling, degrassing and
utility adjustment operations.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112
SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) -
Piedmont Move Prior
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike
in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will
be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Fairview Dr. for road grading and underground
communications; detour will be in place.
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155
The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes
MM 15.5 - 16 – 3.5, Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR155 (Briley
PKWY) for the installation of extruded panel signs.
MM 19 - 19.5, Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be alternating lane closures on SR155 (Briley
PKWY) for the installation of extruded panel signs.
MACON COUNTY SR 10
Resurfacing SR-10 from Public Square to Elington Drive
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., SR 52 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing actives
MACON COUNTY SR 52
Resurfacing SR 52 from Whitaker Lane to White Lane
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., SR 52 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing actives
MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13
Consisting of: the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall
and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19
Daily, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for
clearing, grade work, bridge work, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Rd will remain closed. Traffic
on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on 11/7/20. Blasting operations will
continue on SR 149. Traffic on SR 149 will switch into the modified phase 4 alignment. Width
reduced to 22' for entire project.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10 / US 231
The resurfacing of SR10 (US 231) from SR269 (L.M. 4.29) to North of Volunteer Road (L.M. 8.63)
Daily, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.(Excl. holiday restrictions) There will be lane closures both NB and SB for
milling and paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266
The grading, drainage, construction of two croncrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on
SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to east of I-840 (LM 9).
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1
LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. : Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1
The resurfacing on US-41 (SR-1) from East of South Rutherford Blvd to west of Cripple Creek.
Daily, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for milling activities. One lane will
remain open in each direction.
RUTHERFORD SR 99
The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy)
from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)
Daily, 9 a.m – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures to restriping pavement markings from
Bridge Avenue to Old Fort Pkwy. This restriping is needed to implement long term lane closures
for phased construction.
SMITH COUNTY SR 85
Resurfacing SR 85 from SR-80 to Jackson County Line
Nightly, 6 p.m. – 5 a.m., SR 85 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing actives
SMITH COUNTY SR 141
Resurfacing SR 141 from Crowder Lane to Dekalb County Line
Daily, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., Resurfacing SR 141 from Crowder Lane to Dekalb County Line
SUMNER COUNTY SR 174
Intersection improvements at SR 174 and Upper Station Camp Creek Road
Daily, 8:30 a.m. – 2: 30 p.m., SR 174 will have intermittent lane closures for intersection
improvements.
RUTHERFORD / WILSON COUNTY SR 452
The resurfacing of SR-452 from I-840 to SR-10.
Daily, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for milling activities. One lane will
remain open in each direction.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6
Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to
Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53)
Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic, and/or temporary
lane closures (one direction at a time) between the hours of 9AM and 3PM Monday thru Friday, and
possibly on Saturday (although not currently scheduled) for various construction activity including
paving and utility work throughout the project.
We are planning on having extended delays and possible lane closures for construction activities
for the following side roads: Ashby Dr. Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St., West Concord, Wikle Rd. and
Mt. View Rd.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96
Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR
252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility
relocations and grading work.
WILSON COUNTY SR 24
Emergency Bridge Repair on I-40 over US70/Sparta Pike
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., SR 24 will have alternating lane closures for bridge repair activities.
WILSON COUNTY SR 171
Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40, mm 4.57 – 5.29
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures for bridge painting activities
>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES
CHEATHAM / ROBERTSON COUNTY I-24
Slope Mowing
Sat. and Sun., 5 a.m. – 11 a.m., Slope mowing various locations along the westbound lanes from
mile marker 27 - 32
RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840 / I-24
Slope Mowing
Thurs. and Fri., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure to remove vegetation that is
encroaching the travel lanes at Exit 53A. One lane will remain open at all times.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840 / SR1
Milling and Paving Bridge Ends
Thursday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., The Ramp from I-840 EB to SR1 NB will be closed to mill and pave bridge
ends. Message boards will be utilized for a detour.
