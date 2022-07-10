TDOT

MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES

July 7 - 13, 2022

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65 &amp; SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit

ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for

grading work. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

DAVIDSON/RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to

Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will a be single left lane closures EB and WB for installation of ITS

equipment. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

 7/12 – 7/13, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be left lane closures WB and right lane closures EB for

setting overhead gantry at MM 65. A Rolling Road Block of 15 minute duration will take place in the

Eastbound direction at MM 65.

The expansion of the Intelligent Transportation System from Bell Road to Waldron Road. (I-24

Motion Project)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a right lane closure WB for guardrail installation and pole

staging operations. Three lanes will remain open at all time.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65

The random on-call signing on various Intersate and State Routes

 Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating double left lane and right lane closure on I-65 NB

for the installation of overhead extruded panel signs at mile marker 73 – 74.6

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit

ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 - LM 24.30)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities. There will

also be temporary lane closures on Bell Road to set strain poles.

TDOT Region 3 • 6601 Centennial Boulevard • Nashville, Tennessee 37243

Tel: 615-741-7446 • Cell: 615-961-6717 • Email: Rebekah.Hammonds@tn.gov

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The random on-call attenuator repair on various Interstates and State Routes

 Nightly, 10 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be a closure of the right,  interior lane of I-40 WB at the I-40/I-

24 split for attenuator repairs.

MARSAHLL COUNTY, I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from North of US 31A (SR 11) (LM 0.38) to the Maury County line MM 22-35

 Nightly., 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be night time lane closures both NB and SB for  paving

operations.  One lane to remain open at all times. 

MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from MM 0.0 at the TN/KY state line to MM 5.0. Including concrete ramp

repairs at the Exit 1, Trenton Road both east and west bound ramps.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime lane closures both EB and WB for milling and

paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near Baker Road to east of Medical Center Pkwy. MM 70 - 80

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for milling operations.

Three lanes will remain open at all times.

SMITH COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from the Smith County to the Gordonsville exit

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5a.m., There will be alternating lane closure on I-40 EB and WB from Smith

County Line to Gordonsville for the resurfacing of I-40

The retracing of pavment markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state

routes in Region 3.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both

the WB and EB direction of I-40 in Smith County (mm 250 – 258)

The retracing of pavment markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state

routes in Region 3.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be mobile long line striping on the ramps and at the rest area at

MM 267.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840,

The resurfacing on I-840 from near MM 8 to east of Liepers Creek Rd overpass. Including removal of

pavement at bridge ends and expansion joint repair. MM 18.6 – 29.1

 Daily, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-840 in both directions for milling

and paving operations. One lane will remain open in each direction.

WILSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from South Hartman to the Smith County Line

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closure on I-40 EB and WB from South

Hartman to Smith County Line for the resurfacing of I-40

WILSON COUNTY I-840

The retracing of pavment markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state

routes in Region 3.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both

the EB and WB directions on I-840 in Wilson County. (mm 66-77)

CHEATHAM COUNTY SR 455

Grade, Drain, Pave of SR 455 + Levee Construction (By Others)

 Continuous, Continuous full road closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert,

stream relocation and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park

entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 1

The repair of the bridge on U.S. 70S (S.R. 1, Harding Pike) over Sugartree Creek (L.M. 12.95)

 Continuous, There will be a continuous right lane closure on SR 1 WB for bridge repair through

June 30th.

Full and partial depth repair of Portland Cement Concrete pavement and sidewalk on US 41 (US 70S,

SR 1 Murfreesboro Rd.) from near Fesslers Lane (LM 20) to near Foster Ave.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Murfreesboro Rd. from Fesslers

Ln. to Foster Ave. for striping activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

Resurfacing on US 431 from Gifford palce to the Robertson County Line

 Daily, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be multiple, alternating lane closures for milling, degrassing and

utility adjustment operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) -

Piedmont Move Prior

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike

in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will

be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Fairview Dr. for road grading and underground

communications; detour will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes

 MM 15.5 - 16 – 3.5, Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR155 (Briley

PKWY) for the installation of extruded panel signs.

 MM 19 - 19.5, Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be alternating lane closures on SR155 (Briley

PKWY) for the installation of extruded panel signs.

MACON COUNTY SR 10

Resurfacing SR-10 from Public Square to Elington Drive

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., SR 52 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing actives

MACON COUNTY SR 52

Resurfacing SR 52 from Whitaker Lane to White Lane

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., SR 52 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing actives

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13

Consisting of: the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall

and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

 Daily, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for

clearing, grade work, bridge work, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Rd will remain closed. Traffic

on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on 11/7/20. Blasting operations will

continue on SR 149. Traffic on SR 149 will switch into the modified phase 4 alignment. Width

reduced to 22&#39; for entire project.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10 / US 231

The resurfacing of SR10 (US 231) from SR269 (L.M. 4.29) to North of Volunteer Road (L.M. 8.63)

 Daily, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.(Excl. holiday restrictions) There will be lane closures both NB and SB for

milling and paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two croncrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on

SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to east of I-840 (LM 9).

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. : Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1

The resurfacing on US-41 (SR-1) from East of South Rutherford Blvd to west of Cripple Creek.

 Daily, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for milling activities. One lane will

remain open in each direction.

RUTHERFORD SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy)

from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

 Daily, 9 a.m – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures to restriping pavement markings from

Bridge Avenue to Old Fort Pkwy. This restriping is needed to implement long term lane closures

for phased construction.

SMITH COUNTY SR 85

Resurfacing SR 85 from SR-80 to Jackson County Line

 Nightly, 6 p.m. – 5 a.m., SR 85 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing actives

SMITH COUNTY SR 141

Resurfacing SR 141 from Crowder Lane to Dekalb County Line

 Daily, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., Resurfacing SR 141 from Crowder Lane to Dekalb County Line

SUMNER COUNTY SR 174

Intersection improvements at SR 174 and Upper Station Camp Creek Road

 Daily, 8:30 a.m. – 2: 30 p.m., SR 174 will have intermittent lane closures for intersection

improvements.

RUTHERFORD / WILSON COUNTY SR 452

The resurfacing of SR-452 from I-840 to SR-10.

 Daily, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for milling activities. One lane will

remain open in each direction.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore&#39;s Lane (LM 15.93) to

Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53)

 Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic, and/or temporary

lane closures (one direction at a time) between the hours of 9AM and 3PM Monday thru Friday, and

possibly on Saturday (although not currently scheduled) for various construction activity including

paving and utility work throughout the project.

We are planning on having extended delays and possible lane closures for construction activities

for the following side roads: Ashby Dr. Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St., West Concord, Wikle Rd. and

Mt. View Rd.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR

252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility

relocations and grading work.

WILSON COUNTY SR 24

Emergency Bridge Repair on I-40 over US70/Sparta Pike

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., SR 24 will have alternating lane closures for bridge repair activities.

WILSON COUNTY SR 171

Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40, mm 4.57 – 5.29

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures for bridge painting activities

&gt;&gt; MAINTENANCE &amp; UTILITIES

CHEATHAM / ROBERTSON COUNTY I-24

Slope Mowing

 Sat. and Sun., 5 a.m. – 11 a.m., Slope mowing various locations along the westbound lanes from

mile marker 27 - 32

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840 / I-24

Slope Mowing

 Thurs. and Fri., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure to remove vegetation that is

encroaching the travel lanes at Exit 53A. One lane will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840 / SR1

Milling and Paving Bridge Ends

 Thursday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., The Ramp from I-840 EB to SR1 NB will be closed to mill and pave bridge

ends. Message boards will be utilized for a detour.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless

of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the

contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic

cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone

for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel. 

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by

checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination.  Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a

cell phone while behind the wheel.

###

