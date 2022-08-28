Fairest of the Fair 2022

APPLICATIONS ARE BEING ACCEPTED NOW THROUGH SEPTEMBER 10TH FOR THE MIDDLE TN DISTRICT FAIREST OF THE FAIR PAGEANTS. THE PAGEANT IS OPEN TO GIRLS 3-20 IN LAWRENCE, GILES, MAURY, LEWIS, AND WAYNE COUNTIES. APPLICATIONS AND COMPLETE RULES MAY BE FOUND ONLINE AT MTDFAIR.ORG. FORMS MAY ALSO BE PICKED UP AT THE LAWRENCEBURG PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT AND SEVERAL LOCATIONS IN OTHER COUNTIES LISTED ON THE M-T-D-FAIR FACEBOOK PAGE. THE ENTRY FEE IS $55 AND THE PAGEANTS WILL BE HELD SEPTEMBER 24TH AND 25TH AT THE HISTORIC CROCKETT THEATER. FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT GINA OLD AT 931-242-3625.

