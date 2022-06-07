THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB HAS ANNOUNCED THE ARENA EVENT LINE UP FOR THE 2022 MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR. ACCORDING TO FAIR MANAGER TAD KEATON, THIS YEAR’S FAIR WILL BE A NINE DAY EVENT SO THEY WILL BE BRINGING BACK MOTO CROSS / ATV RACING ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23RD AND ADDING A NEW EVENT, MIDGET WRESTLING WARRIORS, ON WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 28TH. MONDAY SEPTEMBER 26TH AND TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 27TH WILL FEATURE THE JUNK CAR JUMP ‘N RUN WITH THE TOUGH TRUCK CHALLENGE BEING MOVED TO SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 AND THE DEMOLITION DERBY BEING HELD ON THURSDAY EVENING SEPTEMBER 29TH. GRANGER SMITH WILL PERFORM ON FRIDAY EVENING, SEPTEMBER 30TH AND THE TRUCK AND TRACTOR PULL WILL FINISH UP THE FAIR ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1ST. THE SUNDAY AFTERNOON GIVE AWAY WILL BE ON SEPTEMBER 25TH AT 6. FAIREST OF THE FAIR PAGEANTS WILL BE HELD ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 24TH AND SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 25TH AT THE HISTORIC CROCKETT THEATER. COMPLETE INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE MTDF WEBSITE AT WWW.MTDFAIR.ORG.
Latest News
- Billy Ray Gooch
- Thelma Jane Royse Compton
- Lawrence County Classic Car Club to Host Annual County Long Cavalcade
- Two Injured in MVA Monday in Florence
- Maury County Man Arrested Over the Weekend for Aggravated Arson
- Bodies to be Exhumed in Giles County Death Cases
- Maury County Man Indicted on Arson Charges
- City of Muscle Shoals Flowing Fire Hydrants During June
Currently in Lawrenceburg
70°
Rain Shower
83° / 69°
1 AM
70°
2 AM
70°
3 AM
70°
4 AM
70°
5 AM
70°
Most Popular
Articles
- Search Warrant Results in Cash, Vehicle, Motorcycle and Drugs Seized
- Boating Fatality in Lauderdale County
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint Scheduled for Maury County
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Scheduled for Marshall and Wayne Counties
- Tractor Trailer Fire in Giles County
- Two Injured in MVA Monday in Florence
- Florence Police Investigating Shooting
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Monthy Stats for May
- Grand Opening of Henry Horton State Park Restaurant and Visitors Center
- Results from WLX's Lawrence County General Election Facebook Poll
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.