NEWS

THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SOFTBALL TEAM WILL RETURN TO COLUMBIA WEDNESDAY MARCH 15TH FOR THE MIDSTATE CLASSIC.  HOSTED BY THE CITY OF COLUMBIA, THIS YEAR'S CLASSIC WILL FEATURE THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE AGAINST AUSTIN PEAY STATE UNIVERSITY. THIS WILL MARK THE SEVENTH TIME THE U-T VOLUNTEERS HAVE AGREED TO PLAY IN COLUMBIA. THE GAME WILL GET UNDER WAY AT 5:30 ON TUESDAY.  COLUMBIA STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE WILL PLAY AN EARLIER GAME AT 1 AS PART OF A DOUBLEHEADER. TICKETS ARE 10 DOLLARS AND ARE LIMITED.

