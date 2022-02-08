MIRACLE LEAGUE BASEBALL REGISTRATION HAS BEGUN. SIGN UPS WILL BE HELD AT FOX SPORTING GOODS IN LAWRENCEBURG, ROGER SMITH INSURANCE IN WAYNESBORO AND FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH IN PULASKI. THE MIRACLE LEAGUE, WHICH IS FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES, IS FREE AND OPEN TO AGES 5 AND UP. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-629-8859. SIGN UP DEADLINE IS FEBRUARY 25TH.
