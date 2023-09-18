NEWS

A MISSING ALABAMA MAN HAS BEEN FOUND SAFE. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT T WRIGHT OF LEXINGTON ALABAMA WAS MISSING FOR SEVERAL HOURS ON SUNDAY. WRIGHT WAS DRIVING A 98 TAN HONDA ACCORD WITH A BROKE TAILIGHT. SEVERAL AGENCIES UB AKABANA WORKED IN SEARCHING FOR WRIGHT ALONG WITH SOME AGENCIES FROM TENNESSEE INCLUDING LAWRENCE COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE AND LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE. MR. WRIGHT WAS FOUND IN MCNAIRY COUNTY EARLIER TODAY.

