NEWS

A MISSING ONE YEAR OLD OUT OF FAYETTEVILLE HAS BEEN FOUND SAFE AFTER AN AMBER ALERT WAS ISSUED EARLY THIS MORNING. ROBERTO GODINEZ III WAS TAKEN BY ROBERTO GODINEZ II. GODINEZ THE II WAS ALSO LOCATED AND ARRESTED AND FACESS CHARGES OF ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING AND OTHER OFFENSES.

