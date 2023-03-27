NEWS

A 79 YEAR OLD MAN FROM HARDEMAN COUNTY IS STILL MISSING AFTER TWRA OFFICERS FOUND A 16 FOOT JON BOAT CIRCLING IN THE TENNESSEE RIVER WITH NO OCCUPANTS ON THURSDAY. THE CALL WAS RECEIVED AROUND 6:30 PM ON THURSDAY NEAR MILE MARKER 204 ON THE TENNESSEE RIVER IN HARDIN COUNTY. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.

