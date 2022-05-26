NEWS

A MISSING PERSON INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN LAUDERDALE COUNTY. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS OFFICIALS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT HAVE BEEN SEARCHIN A FIELD OFF LAUDERDALE COUNTY ROAD 107 THIS IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESVESTIGATION. THE NAME OF THE MISSING PERSON HAS NOT BEEN RELEASE AS TO NOT IMPEDE THE INVESTIGATION. LAUDERDALE 107 IS AT A SOUTH INTERSECTION OF U.S. HIGHWAY 72 IN THE CENTER STAR COMMUNITY JUST EAST OF KILLEN. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION OR WHO HAS SEEN ANY UNUSUAL ACTIVITY IN THAT LOCATION, ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 256-760-6500, OR THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 256-760-5757.

Recommended for you