A MISSING PERSON INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN LAUDERDALE COUNTY. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS OFFICIALS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT HAVE BEEN SEARCHIN A FIELD OFF LAUDERDALE COUNTY ROAD 107 THIS IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESVESTIGATION. THE NAME OF THE MISSING PERSON HAS NOT BEEN RELEASE AS TO NOT IMPEDE THE INVESTIGATION. LAUDERDALE 107 IS AT A SOUTH INTERSECTION OF U.S. HIGHWAY 72 IN THE CENTER STAR COMMUNITY JUST EAST OF KILLEN. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION OR WHO HAS SEEN ANY UNUSUAL ACTIVITY IN THAT LOCATION, ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 256-760-6500, OR THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 256-760-5757.
Latest News
- Ulee Moore, Sr
- Jerry Mack Jenkins
- Sherry Rascon
- Legislative Update from Senator Joey Hensley, MD
- City of Columbia Parks and Rec Summer Stillhouse Series
- Elkton School Receives Grant for Library
- Lawrenceburg City Council Meeting
- SCHRA Announces USDA Commodities to be Distributed June 2nd in Lawrenceburg
Currently in Lawrenceburg
71°
Mostly Cloudy
76° / 64°
8 PM
68°
9 PM
66°
10 PM
64°
11 PM
61°
12 AM
60°
Most Popular
Articles
- At Least One Airlifted from Vehicle Crash Friday in Lawrence County
- Pursuit Ends in Crash in Northern Lawrence County
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigating Burglary
- City of Springhill Declares Emergency for Non-Essential Water Usage
- Search Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest in Mt. Pleasant
- Harbor Freight Tools Announces Lawrenceburg Location
- TDOT Conducting Lane Closures in Maury County and Hickman County
- Eddie Steelman
- City of Lawrenceburg Mayor Minute
- Second Food Harvest Food Distribution
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.