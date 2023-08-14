NEWS

THE MARINE PATROL DIVISION OF THE ALABAMA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY IS INVESTIGATING AN ACCIDENT THAT OCCURRED OVER THE WEEKEND THAT RESULTED IN THE DEATH OF AN IUKA, MISSISSIPPI MAN. RICKY RODGERS, 63, DIED FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED, AFTER THE ALUMINUM BOAT HE WAS OPERATING STRUCK A SUPPORT COLUMN ON THE SECOND CREEK BRIDGE ON PICKWICK EARLY SATURDAY MORNING. RODGERS WAS NOT WEARING A FLOATION DEVISE AND WAS EJECTED FROM THE BOAT.

