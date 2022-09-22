NEWS

ON DAY SIX OF THE LONG AWATIED TRIAL OF MASON SISK, THE TEEN FROM ELKMONT ACCUSED OF FATALLY SHOOTING HIS FATHER, STEPMOTHER, TWO BROTHERS AND A SISTER IN 2019, THE JUDGE DECLARED A MISTRIAL. MEDIA SOURCES INDICATE UNEXPECTED EVIDENCE IS THE CAUSE FOR THE MISTRIAL. ON MONDAY THE FBI INDICATED THEY WERE FINALLY ABLE TO UNLOCK MASON’S ADOPTIVE MOTHER’S PHONE AND A MISTRIAL WAS CALLED AFTER THE DISCOVERY TO ALLOW FOR THE STATE AND THE DEFENSE TO REVIEW AND PREPARE FOR THE NEW EVIDENCE. A NEW TRIAL DATE HAS BEEN SELECTED FOR FEBRUARY 13TH.

