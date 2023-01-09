fire

LAWRENCEBURG FIRE PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO A REPORTED STRUCTURE FIRE EARLY THIS MORNING. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE SHORTLY BEFORE 8 AM AT THE INTERSECTION OF BUFFALO ROAD AND WEST GAINES STREET. UPON ARRIVAL RESPONDERS FOUND FLAMES AND SMOKE COMING FROM THE EXTERIOR. CREWS WORKED TO QUICKLY CONTAIN THE BLAZE AND TRAFFIC WAS DETOURED AROUND THE AREA. NO OCCUPANTS WERE INSIDE THE STRUCTURE AND NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED. THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION. MEMBER OF LAWRENCEBURG FIRE, ETHRIDGE FIRE, GANDY FIRE, LAWRENCEBURG POLICE AND LAWRENCEBURG CODES DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED ALONG WITH LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS AND EMA.

