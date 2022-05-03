2,869 LAWRENCE COUNTY VOTERS WENT TO THE POLLS TUESDAY TO CAST BALLOTS IN THE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY. DAVID MORGAN DEFEATED CHALLENGER RONNIE TAYLOR 1,935 TO 735 TO CLAIM THE PARTY’S NOMINATION FOR COUNTY EXECUTIVE. MORGAN NOW ADVANCES TO FACE INDEPENDENT MARA LERNER IN THE AUGUST GENERAL ELECTION. TWO COUNTY COMMISSION SEATS WERE DETERMINED IN TUESDAY'S PRIMARY. DISTRICT 15 INCUMBENT TAMMY WISDOM DEFEATED SCOTT TUCKER 139 TO 72 VOTES WHILE WILL BURNETT CLAIMED THE DISTIRCT 18 SEAT OVER CHALLENGER BRIAN “BIG FRED” GALLANT 69 TO 67. WISDOM AND BURNETT DO NOT HAVE OPPOSITION IN THE UPCOMING GENERAL ELECTION. OF THOSE SEEKING A COUNTY OFFICE, TOMMY LEE KIDD, UNOPPOSED FOR CIRCUIT COURT CLERK, RECEIVED 2,267 COMPLEMENTARY VOTES WHILE A HOST OF CANDIDATES FOR OTHER OFFICES NOW MOVE TO FACE THEIR OPPOSITION ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 2ND IN THE COUNTY’S GENERAL ELECTION.
Morgan, Burnett, & Wisdom Winners During Tuesday Primary
- Ben Luna
