A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT INVOLVING TWO SEMI TRUCKS THIS MORNING CREATED TRAFFIC DELAYS ON HIGHWAY 43 AND WILLIAMSPORT PIKE IN MAURY COUNTY. THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED AROUND 7:30 THIS MORNING AND CREWS HAVE WORKING TO CLEAN UP THE ACCIDENT THAT HAD SEVERAL LOGS FALL ONTO THE HIGHWAY.
Latest News
- Chapel Hill Fire Responds to Water Rescue
- Motor Vehicle Accident Creates Traffic Delay and Closure
- UNA Pride Dinner and Auction Announced
- Senator Page Walley Visits Area
- Lawrence County Commission Committees to Meet Next Week
- Bedford County Sheriff's Office Investigates Mailbox Vandalisms
- Joseph Percy Harris, Jr
- Carol Jane Burden
Currently in Lawrenceburg
36°
Clear
53° / 35°
2 AM
36°
3 AM
35°
4 AM
34°
5 AM
34°
6 AM
33°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrenceburg restaurant to be featured on America's Best Restaurants
- Tennessee Tree Day set for March 18
- Area holiday closings for January 2
- Co-Worker Arrested for Assault in Florence
- THP plans roadside checkpoints in January
- First Baby of the Year Born at STRHS Lawrenceburg
- Special Called Meeting of the Columbia City Council Scheduled for Thursday
- Murder charge filed in Hardin County
- Bedford County Sheriff's Office Investigates Mailbox Vandalisms
- Charles Wallace "Wally" Moore III
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.