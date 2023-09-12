NEWS

ON MONDAY MEMBERS OF MAURY COUNTY FIRE RESPONDED TO A REPORTED TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY AT OLD ZION ROAD. UPON ARRIVAL ONE PATIENT WAS FOUND ENTRAPPED AND WAS STABILIZED. RESPONDERS WERE ABLE TO EXTRICATE THE PATIENT IN APPROXIMATE SIX MINUTES. ALL PATIENTS WERE TRANSPORTED WITH NON LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

