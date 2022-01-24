NEWS

A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH ROLLOVER OCCURRED THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN LAWRENCEBURG. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WITH THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG FIRE AND POLICE DPEARTMENTS WERE DISPTACHED JUST BEFORE 4 PM TO THE ACCIDENT REPORTED NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF NORTH LOCUST AVENUE AND THIRD AVENUE. LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS ALSO RESPONDED AND OCCUPANTS INVOLVED SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES. THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

Recommended for you