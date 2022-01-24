A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH ROLLOVER OCCURRED THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN LAWRENCEBURG. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WITH THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG FIRE AND POLICE DPEARTMENTS WERE DISPTACHED JUST BEFORE 4 PM TO THE ACCIDENT REPORTED NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF NORTH LOCUST AVENUE AND THIRD AVENUE. LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS ALSO RESPONDED AND OCCUPANTS INVOLVED SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES. THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
Latest News
- Muscle Shoals Police Department Investigate Shooting Incident
- Tina Louise Shepherd
- Deborah Joan Marks Flatt
- Billy Ray Giles
- Columbia Police Department Seeking Qualified Applicants
- PES Power Board Scheduled to Meet Tuesday
- City of Lawrenceburg Police Department Seeking Qualified Applicants
- Richard Lee Bonjour
Currently in Lawrenceburg
35°
Sunny
36° / 29°
8 AM
35°
9 AM
36°
10 AM
37°
11 AM
38°
12 PM
39°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrence County Native Named Miss Teen Alabama
- From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive - TR Williams
- Robert Lee Smith
- Clinten Wade Johnson
- Danny Ray Olive, Sr.
- Five People Suffered Hypothermia Following Early Morning Rescue
- Updated Cases of COVID in Tennessee
- Loretto Man to Serve 40 Years for Rape of a Child
- Dorothy Lee Harris Glass
- Giles County Man Killed In Early Saturday Traffic Crash; Alabama Man Charged
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.