NEWS
A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT MONDAY ON LEWISBURG HIGHWAY RESULTED IN A DRUG ARREST. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL FROM LEWISBURG RESPONDED TO THE SINGLE VEHICLE ACCIDENT NEAR FIRE TOWER ROAD ON MONDAY AFTERNOON. THE VEHICLE HAD REPORTEDLY VEERED OFF THE HIGHWAY AND THE DRIVER WAS FOUND TO BE IN POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS. A SECOND OCCUPANT IN THE VEHICLE FLED FROM WITH ADDITIONAL DRUGS FROM THE SCENE.  DURING THE COURSE OF THE INVESTIGATION A SECOND VEHICLE CRASHED INTO THE ORIGINAL CAR. MULITPLE AGENCIES RESPONDED AND THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.

