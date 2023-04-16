NEWS

MOTORISTS ARE BEING REMINDED TO KEEP AN EYE ON THEIR SPEED IN NORTH LAWRENCEBURG. POLICE CHIEF TERRY BEECHAM REMINDS DRIVERS THAT THE SPEED LIMIT ON HIGHWAY 43 HAS BEEN REDUCED TO 35 MILES PER HOUR IN THE AREA WHERE THE AMISH BUGGY LANE IS BEING CONSTRUCTED. TRAVELERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO SLOW DOWN AND BE MINDFUL OF EQUIPMENT AND WORKERS IN THAT AREA.

