NEWS

NEARLY 350 PEOPLE ARE STRUCK AND KILLED OUTSIDE A DISABLED VEHICLE EACH YEAR, AND ROUGHLY A QUARTER OF MOTORISTS DON'T KNOW THAT SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER LAWS EXIST IN THEIR STATE. AAA, THE AUTO CLUB GROUP HOPES TO BROADEN EDUCATIONAL EFFORTS WITH ITS NEW "MOVE OVER FOR ME" CAMPAIGN THAT REMINDS DRIVERS TO MOVE OVER FOR ALL MOTORISTS STUCK ON THE ROADSIDE AS WELL AS FIRST RESPONDERS. A NEW SURVEY BY AAA FINDS THAT 97% OF MOTORISTS ARE CONCERNED ABOUT VEHICLES PASSING AT HIGH SPEEDS WHEN THEY ARE STOPPED ON THE SIDE OF THE ROAD.AS PART OF THE MOVE OVER FOR ME CAMPAIGN IN TENNESSEE, AAA WORKED WITH THE GOVERNOR'S OFFICE ON A PROCLAMATION FROM GOVERNOR LEE THAT DESIGNATES SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15 AS "MOVE OVER & SLOW DOWN" DAY IN TENNESSEE.

Recommended for you