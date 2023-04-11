MAURY REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER (MRMC) WILL OFFER AN OPPORTUNITY TO DISPOSE OF EXPIRED, UNUSED, OR UNNEEDED PRESCRIPTION DRUGS SAFELY AND ANONYMOUSLY ON SATURDAY, APRIL 22. THE FREE DRUG TAKE-BACK EVENT WILL BE HELD IN FRONT OF THE MRMC MEDICAL OFFICE BUILDING AT 1222 TROTWOOD AVE. IN COLUMBIA FROM 10 A.M. UNTIL 2 P.M. THE EVENT WILL FEATURE A CONVENIENT DRIVE-THROUGH DISPOSAL PROCESS.
