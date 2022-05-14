Mt. Pleasant Commission Scheduled to Meet Tuesday May 14, 2022 May 14, 2022 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THE MT. PLEASANT COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET TUESDAY AT MT PLEASANT CITY HALL LOCATED AT 100 PUBLIC SQUARE.THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 6. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Jack Keltner Memorial Horse Show Loretto History (Ralph J. Passarella Memorial) Museum to Participate in International Museum Day on Wednesday American Red Cross Donation Opportunities in Marshall, Lawrence and Wayne Counties Mt. Pleasant Commission Scheduled to Meet Tuesday THP and TN Highway Safety Office Team Up for Operation Matrix in Giles County Giles County Commission Regular Session Scheduled Leona Word Pope 35th Annual Arts Alive Festival Currently in Lawrenceburg 75° Partly Cloudy83° / 62° 10 PM 73° 11 PM 71° 12 AM 69° 1 AM 65° 2 AM 65° Most Popular Articles Commented ArticlesFlorence Police Department Seeking Public's Help in Locating Wanted PersonWise Granted Bond Following Tuesday HearingTHP Roadside Safety Checkpoint: Maury CountyVicky Sue Davis WhiteLauderdale Couple Perishes in House FireTennessee Highway Patrol Roadside Safety Checkpoints Scheduled for Lawrence and Marshall CountiesColbert County Drug RaidDeath Investigation Underway in Giles CountyWanted Person Captured Over the Weekend in Wayne CountyChristopher "Ryong" Adams CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. © Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
